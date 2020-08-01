Chancellorsville would be a good
site for Richmond’s
Lee, Jackson statues
Tour stop 5 on the Chancellorsville Battlefield tour contains interpretive signs describing the famous May 1, 1863, meeting between Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. That night, the two men planned the famous Jackson flanking movement. The next day, Lee and Jackson spoke for the last time.
When we have visitors, they often ask to be taken on the Jackson Trail tour. We always meet people taking the trail from around Virginia and the country. It is a very popular tour.
The Lee–Jackson bivouac site on Furnace Road might be an appropriate final placement site for the Lee and Jackson statues that have been removed from Richmond.
The Chancellorsville Battlefield is, in fact, an outdoor museum. The discussions we have with visitors is apolitical and more to do with the daring military strategy the two men devised.
Perhaps this approach could extend to other Confederate statues and provide a reasonable solution for both sides of this polarizing debate.
Robert Marshall
Spotsylvania
