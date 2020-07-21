Change begins with the education system
July 15 was Secoria Turner’s funeral. She was the 8-year-old Black girl who was shot by another Black person. The killer has not been caught. There will be no massive media-event funeral. In fact, her family will most likely have trouble paying for her funeral.
Every week in our country, mostly in the big cities, there are hundreds of Secoria Turners. For those people there are no massive protests, and no people painting “Stop The Killing” murals on the streets.
And if you mention it to someone wearing a “BLM” shirt or having a “BLM” bumper sticker, they’ll either ignore you or shrug.
But we can use our outrage to make constructive change.
A majority of our Fredericksburg city school-age kids qualify for federal food assistance. James Monroe High School started a ”Giving Tree” program that provides free, clean clothes to the large number of “in need” students, so these kids won’t be teased for wearing the same clothes daily.
Most don’t know that the vocational arts programs that have classes that will teach a trade to those students who choose not to go or cannot afford to attend college are under financial pressure.
Most don’t know that only 30 percent of the Fredericksburg city budget is for the schools, versus 50 percent in the surrounding areas.
Most don’t know that Fredericksburg city school budgets were reduced to pay for the COVID-19 business relief.
The best way to prevent future Secoria Turners is to give our school-aged kids hope and opportunity for a better future.
James Chew
Fredericksburg
