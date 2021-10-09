LETTER: City needs new economic development strategy

There are elements in the community pursuing an unworkable agenda for the city in the current election. One of the candidates for the Ward 3 City Council seat has the following proposal on his website:

“As your Ward 3 council person, Rene [Rodriguez] will work with council members to build consensus and realign the oversight of the Office of Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) to fall under City Council.”

This is not a good proposal for the city. We have a city manager form of government. A number of years ago, the Committee for 7 organized a referendum approved by the community to reduce the size of the City Council, to eliminate a committee system for all aspects of our government dating back decades in which council members managed certain aspects of it, and to create the modified ward system we have today.

Eliminating council members elected at large gave voters a more efficient government. The community supported a city manager form of government with that action.

I have worked on business opportunities for the city. I always kept an arms-length distance between the city and such efforts as a good business practice. We do not need a new fund to attract businesses. We need to create an economic development plan targeting economic sectors we want to develop so that we can rebuild our economy.