LETTER: City should connect trail system to Scott's Island

The Free Lance–Star recently published a great article on improvements to the footpaths along the Rappahannock River near the Chatham Bridge [“Fredericksburg looking to extend trails network,” Dec. 4]. The article told about the availability of material for the bridge construction to help with trail work.

This situation provides an excellent opportunity to connect the City of Fredericksburg and its trail system to Scott’s Island. The island used to be a major park area with a showboat tied up to provide entertainment.

The causeway to the island is already built, as it was needed for construction of the bridge. The material and equipment are in place and the rocks have to be moved after construction is completed.

The area between the city and Scott’s Island is already silted up with very little water flow. Now is the time to improve the causeway and create a new park along the river.

Charles G. McDaniel

Fredericksburg