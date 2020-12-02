LETTER: Climate protections will only succeed with GOP support

I noticed several articles in The Free Lance–Star over the past few days that explore expected climate policy under the Biden administration, including “How Biden and Kerry could rebuild America’s global climate leadership” [Nov. 24].

From my perspective, John Kerry can only accomplish anything on climate if the majority of Americans support him and express their support. Without that, Biden’s administration may undo some extreme measures from the current White House, but will fail to accomplish much on climate.

Coastal Virginia is threatened by sea level rise over the course of this century, with homes and military infrastructure in danger of frequent flooding. Congressman Rob Wittman is a potential pivotal figure in the effort to progress from a pure focus on resilience in our state’s tidal zone to a more realistic focus on also reducing the carbon emissions that are driving the rising water.

The reality is that the ball is actually in the Republican court, rather than the Democrat court. If Republicans say “no” to every effort to reduce carbon pollution, every effort will fail.