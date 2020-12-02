 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Climate protections will only succeed with GOP support
0 comments

LETTER: Climate protections will only succeed with GOP support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I noticed several articles in The Free Lance–Star over the past few days that explore expected climate policy under the Biden administration, including “How Biden and Kerry could rebuild America’s global climate leadership” [Nov. 24].

From my perspective, John Kerry can only accomplish anything on climate if the majority of Americans support him and express their support. Without that, Biden’s administration may undo some extreme measures from the current White House, but will fail to accomplish much on climate.

Coastal Virginia is threatened by sea level rise over the course of this century, with homes and military infrastructure in danger of frequent flooding. Congressman Rob Wittman is a potential pivotal figure in the effort to progress from a pure focus on resilience in our state’s tidal zone to a more realistic focus on also reducing the carbon emissions that are driving the rising water.

The reality is that the ball is actually in the Republican court, rather than the Democrat court. If Republicans say “no” to every effort to reduce carbon pollution, every effort will fail.

If Republicans select one effort to support—for example, revenue-neutral refunded carbon fees—then that effort will probably be enacted into law and restore America’s standing as a global leader for problem-solving.

The choice is theirs, not John Kerry’s.

Chris Wiegard

Chester

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert