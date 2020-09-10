 Skip to main content
LETTER: Coin shortage explained
A recent article in the FLS noted that there was a shortage of coins in circulation, especially quarters.

No surprise here, as no local banks have coin-counting machines, and the only one I know of is in Wegmans and charges over 11 percent. Even counting pennies would be expensive there!

Apparently you should pay 25 times that to count quarters!

Does this make sense? How come the people who need coins don’t sponsor a coin-counting machine that charges 0 percent—or at least changes a small amount per minute of use?

Christopher Avery

Fredericksburg

