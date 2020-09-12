LETTER: Columnist's omissions betrayed fellow journalists

Columnist’s omissions betrayedfellow
journalists
Shame on Linda White for her Sept. 6 column [“A tale of two candidates: both Biden and Trump are flawed”]. I recognize that she was working under a word count and space restrictions prevented a seemingly endless laundry list of Trump’s faults, but for her not to list his ongoing attacks on the free press was a glaring omission and a betrayal to her fellow journalists.
Perhaps in retirement it is easy for her to forget her former colleagues who are trying to stay viable and do their jobs despite the constant denigration of their profession and craft by the president.
As she knows, newsrooms, including The Free Lance–Star, are shells of what they once were and the remaining skeleton crews are trying to still bring news to their readers in an environment that is increasingly hostile to journalists.
Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi will never get to see his grandchildren play in the sands of Assateague because he was brutally beheaded and the United States government, once a protector of free speech, turned a blind eye.
Vladimir Putin poisons journalists and vocal critics and, again, the president is notably quiet on the subject.
Linda White may find discourse on social media beneath her, but to have an opportunity, as a former editor, to publicize her views on the presidential candidates and not touch Trump’s ongoing attacks on her former profession and her former colleagues is unforgivable.
If White considers “A Tale of Two Cities,” as she recommends to her readers, she might reflect on the novel and how we, as individuals, have to reconcile the world in our own truth and our own selves.
Journalism exists today under a constant barrage of fake news, but members of White’s profession continue to fight. They’d probably prefer to be sailing, too.
Drew Gallagher
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!