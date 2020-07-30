Coronavirus panic
is unwarranted
COVID propaganda success is being reflected in the increased forced use of worthless masks, closed businesses—again—and the resistance to reopen schools, even though, by every single measure children are not susceptible to this disease. In fact, hardly anyone is susceptible to this disease when one examines the numbers.
I’m extremely concerned about the psychological ramifications on children being forced to wear masks—not by the government, which cannot establish a single threat or measurement to justify it—but by their parents.
I watched a video of a child whose mask slipped off his nose. His terrified reaction was to cry out, “Am I going to die?”
To date, COVID-19 still has a 97 to 99 percent recovery rate. That recovery percentage would be even greater if they weren’t initially recording all deaths as COVID-19, and if Democrat governors hadn’t forced infected patients into nursing homes. About a third of all COVID-19 deaths were nursing home-related.
These numbers could’ve been even more dramatically reduced had not every major news outlet denounced hydroxychloroquine therapy. Many Democrat governors actually banned it from being prescribed.
The purported “new surge” in COVID-19 is a result of a surge in testing. Did you know that COVID-19 antibody tests test positive for all coronaviruses, including the common cold?
The real measure isn’t those who test positive, but the number of hospitalizations and deaths. Those numbers continue to plunge.
To date, the Outer Banks, N.C. reports one COVID-19-related death and one hospitalization since the shutdown began, even with hundreds of thousands of summer tourists. Last Sunday, NYC had zero COVID-19 deaths.
Testing has proven there’s more exposure, so why aren’t they heralding the fact that the lethality of COVID-19 has diminished or was never very deadly to anyone outside of a nursing home?
Stop the panic. Stop this insanity.
Catherine Crabill
Irvington
