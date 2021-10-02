LETTER: Council candidates should not be partisans

Council candidates should not be partisans

For the first time, Fredericksburg will hold its elections for City Council in November. My council colleagues and I share concerns that this election could be negatively affected by the political divisiveness currently plaguing our country.

We need to focus on issues important to us and elect individuals we believe are best qualified to move our city forward.

Party politics have no place in local elections. City Council deals with local issues such as water and sewer improvements, school funding, maintaining roads, parks etc. How candidates will deal with these issues, not party affiliation, is what is important.

If a candidate makes party affiliation an issue, are they really concerned about the future of our city?

Council candidates should be coming to you. When they do, ask questions about issues. Do not accept platitudes like, “I will work hard,” or “I will keep you informed.” Ask for specifics.

What are their positions on issues important to you? Make them explain how they will achieve what they are promising. Tell them what you believe is important. See how they respond to having their positions challenged or how they respond to your position.