Cuccinelli was wrong about feds quelling violence
Ken Cuccinelli, former attorney general of Virginia and current acting deputy secretary for Homeland Security, has sealed his reputation as Trump’s bagman.
Cuccinelli claims the highly trained anonymous federal agents, specialists who battle gangs and drug cartels, have the appropriate skills to assist local law enforcement in Portland to contain the bad element among the protesters.
Now we see from video that the skills those federal agents bring to Portland include repeatedly beating a Navy veteran, Chris David, who stood alone in front of a group of agents, hands at his sides, trying to talk to them.
They responded with repeated baton blows, ultimately breaking his hand. He was pepper sprayed by two federal agents simultaneously before he slowly turned and walked away, his only act of resistance a two-finger salute.
Those are the same heavy-handed tactics that brought the Portland protesters out in the first place against police brutality. Federal agents that don’t have the skills and training to tell the difference between looters, vandals and ordinary citizens exercising their First Amendment rights don’t have any place uninvited on any street in America.
I hope every American who thinks this can’t happen to them takes the time to watch that video. Ken Cuccinelli’s name will now forever be linked in my mind with Mr. Chris David, Navy veteran.
Edith Min
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.