LETTER: Democrats played politics with COVID relief

I just want to say I disagree with Marion Dongieux on the political cartoon [“Political cartoon was misleading,” Letters, Dec. 6].

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democrats have had plenty of time to pass a relief package. They have played politics for months and still won’t pass one.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is looking out for the American people, not the blue state governors who can’t do their jobs.

Phyllis Frey

Spotsylvania