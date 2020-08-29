LETTER: Demonizing police poses existential threat to Blacks

Demonizing police poses real threat to Blacks
One of the popular narratives promoted by Black Lives Matter, as well as by many politicians and media figures, is that the police are “systemically racist” and pose an existential threat to Black Americans.
What proponents of these demonstrably false narratives fail to realize is that demonizing police will result in more Black Americans being killed—not by police, but by violent criminals.
Known as the “Ferguson Effect,” police disengage from proactive policing out of fear of being labeled “racist,” which inevitably leads to increases in violent crime.
This can be seen in a 2015 study conducted by the National Institute of Justice, which found that in 56 of America’s large cities, there was a 17 percent increase in homicides from the previous year. One of the major plausible explanations for this increase was the Ferguson Effect.
In addition, a study by the Pew Research Center reveals these fearful sentiments to be true among police officers. According to the study, which questioned 8,000 officers from departments with at least 100 officers, 76 percent said they’re more reluctant to use force when appropriate and 72 percent are more reluctant to stop and question suspicious individuals.
It’s also important to note that recent polling has shown that 81 percent of Black Americans favor the same or a greater police presence in their communities.
And yet those who continue to degrade the men and women of law enforcement fail to realize what their rhetoric is producing. A “Ferguson Effect 2.0” is playing out right before our eyes, as homicides skyrocket in cities like Chicago and New York.
Ultimately, Americans must realize that further destroying trust between police and Black Americans, especially those in low-income, high-crime communities, will leave us with more of our brothers and sisters lying dead in the street.
Shawn Fleetwood
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!