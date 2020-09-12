LETTER: Dems endorse gerrymandering amendment

Democrats endorse gerrymandering amendment
At its regular meeting held on Sept. 5, the Westmoreland Democratic Committee voted unanimously to endorse a “Yes” vote for the approval of Amendment 1 to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The amendment, which is on the ballot in November, takes the drawing of voting district lines out of majority party hands and creates a bipartisan commission. With the passage of this amendment, voters will choose our politicians, not the other way around.
While the amendment is not perfect, it is vastly better than one party controlling the voting districts to their own electoral advantage.
The Westmoreland Democratic Committee stands firmly against gerrymandering, even when Democrats hold majority power in the General Assembly, as they do now. We urge our fellow Virginians to vote “Yes” on Amendment 1.
Lorraine Horbaly
Westmoreland Democratic Committee Chair
