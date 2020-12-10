LETTER: Disappointed with lack of Pearl Harbor coverage

I generally enjoy reading the FLS to stay abreast of local news, sports and community spotlights. The humor of the comics is enough to make anyone smile.

However, I was completely dismayed by the lack of attention to “a date which will live in infamy.”

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan attacked the United States, claiming more than 2,300 servicemen’s lives and thrusting us into a world war that would not end until 1945. Our casualties alone, both civilians and servicemen, are estimated at more than 418,000 killed or missing and more than 671,000 wounded.

Our fathers and grandfathers who were the “Greatest Generation” sacrificed to preserve our nation’s way of life and freedoms.

At 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time, Japanese dive-bombers attacked Pearl Harbor, destroying over 180 U.S. aircraft and more than a dozen U.S. ships. The attack lasted for just over one hour, but the war with hostile Japan lasted for nearly four years.

There are stories and photos of the fighting during these brutal years by our fathers and grandfathers, who endured until the unconditional surrender of Imperial Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.