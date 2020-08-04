Do more than protest to bring needed change
A realtor recently told me that they were no longer allowed to use the term “master bedroom.” This is pure silliness, as are most of the things going on.
If you want to take a knee in protest, then do so, but then ask yourself who did that help? The answer is nobody.
If you want taking a knee to mean something, then take a drive down to Bedford and visit the D-day Memorial and take a knee to honor those brave Virginians who sacrificed their lives, to make it possible for you to have the life of freedom and the worldly possessions you have, and to let you disrespect the best country in the world.
If you want to protest and support some group, then do so. Again, what does a protest do to help anyone? What we have seen is that protests become dangerous, with damage to minority businesses, looting and even deaths. Also, some of the protest groups are not what they appear to be. Before you support any particular group, you should find out who are the group leaders, where they get the bulk of their funding and where that money goes. You will find most likely that no one has been actually helped. Since the major media outlets are cowardly, they will not tell the truth about these groups.
If you actually want to help, then first become really informed. Don’t rely on someone else. Then use your voting power to elect those who will affect change by offering things like school choice. Lastly, support companies that do not use Chinese slave labor. There are 83 known companies that deal with forced labor factories. It’s time to stand up and actually help Americans, regardless of ethnicity.
John W. Powell
Stafford
