LETTER: Doc should stick to his area of expertise

Doc should stick to his area of expertise
I greatly admire Dr. Neustatter and his work with the Moss Clinic, and I take seriously what he writes about medical issues.
He says he was “straying a little out of my field” when he recently wrote about politics and economics [“How social inequities impact health,” Aug. 30]. I would say he left the field entirely.
Relying on uber-liberal Robert Reich and the discredited UN, the good doctor claims the U.S. has the most inequality. If he would have dug deeper, he would find a different picture.
According to the Foundation for Economic Freedom, the poorest 20 percent of Americans are richer on average than people in most European nations. FEE also pointed out that 35 percent of Mexicans earn less than $5.50 a day compared to only 2 percent in the U.S.
Millions of immigrants (both legal and illegal) flock to the U.S., and they don’t come here to become more poor. Many that the doctor sees have no education, few skills and don’t speak English. Yet most don’t rush back home because on balance, life is much better here even if it’s not perfect. Until COVID hit, our economy was booming for all.
Let me write the good doctor a prescription: Become more educated on economics before expressing an opinion. And take two aspirins and call me in the morning
Francis J. Jandrowitz
Lake of the Woods
