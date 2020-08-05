Documents needed for REAL ID,

but not to vote?

Let me get this straight—I am required to provide numerous documentation to prove who I am to obtain the privilege of a Virginia REAL ID driver’s license; but, thanks to incompetent Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, I now don’t have to prove who I am to vote in important elections in Virginia. A precious right that, undoubtedly, will now be easily abused and corrupted. What’s wrong with this picture?

Connie McLean

Stafford

