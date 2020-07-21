Doesn’t look like Trump wants to win
As a former chairman of the Spotsylvania Republican Committee, I am entitled to ask out loud a question many are afraid to articulate: Does Trump really want to win?
The evidence to date, unfortunately, supports a negative answer.
Trump has a solid base, perhaps 30-35 percent of the electorate, but this is not enough to win. What is he doing to convince another 15-20 percent of the electorate to give him a second term?
One more rally, where he brags about building the wall, keeping out Chinese visitors, appointing two Supreme Court justices, and pushing through a tax cut only reinforces what we already know.
What is needed is a vision of what he would do in the next four years. Such a plan could tempt voters, particularly as a contrast to Mr. Biden’s platform, which is very liberal. But we have not seen such a plan and all the president does is repeat his past successes.
Trump has been excellent in characterizing his enemies with snappy one-liners. But if he does not look out, Biden’s team will tag Trump with a killer line that, if nothing else, would appeal to Hispanic voters: “No Mas Trump.”
The fact that Trump has no real plans suggests his heart is not into a second term. He will go through the motions, but at the beginning of November the voters unfortunately will agree: “No Mas Trump.”
Alfred M. King
Spotsylvania
