LETTER: Dogs are smarter than Donnie gives them credit for

Dogs are smarter than Donnie gives them credit for
I would like to complain about one of your articles by Donnie Johnston. He stretches the truth, and his Aug. 20 column [“Doggone it! Why is Fido doing that?”] about how dogs aren’t smart really upsets me.
In my opinion, dogs are smart. I have a dog named Luna, and she is super smart! I have taught her to sit, stay, down, around, up, dance, shake with both of her paws, and to even open her kennel.
I love dogs. It’s fine if Donnie Johnston doesn’t like dogs, but he should keep that to himself.
Dogs can also be guide dogs for people who are blind. There are service dogs that help people who are in wheelchairs. There are military dogs who sniff out bombs. Search and rescue dogs find people who are lost in the forest or who are covered in debris from an earthquake or tornado. There are therapy dogs who visit people in the hospital. And a pet dog can be your best friend.
I just want Donnie Johnston to be more open- minded and more kind.
Sage Taylor–Bonds
Fredericksburg
