LETTER: Doing the math on the recent voter turnout

“Believe that?” Marvin Self posed that question in his Dec. 6 letter [“Voting turnout is amazing number”]. He examined the percentage of “eligible voters [who] cast ballots in the recent presidential election” and compared that percentage with the percentage of voters who “bother to register to vote.”

He saw that the two percentages were virtually identical and concluded that “... it could be said that 100 percent of all legally registered voters voted.”

Then he asked us: “Believe that?” I decided to try to find an answer.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau there are “eligible voters” and there are “registered voters.” An eligible voter is someone who is age 18 or over and a native-born or naturalized U.S. citizen. A “registered voter” is an eligible voter who has registered to vote.

(North Dakota is the only state that does not require registration to cast a ballot.) In other words, all registered voters can cast ballots in elections in 49 states, while all eligible voters cannot.