LETTER: Doing the math on the recent voter turnout

“Believe that?” Marvin Self posed that question in his Dec. 6 letter [“Voting turnout is amazing number”]. He examined the percentage of “eligible voters [who] cast ballots in the recent presidential election” and compared that percentage with the percentage of voters who “bother to register to vote.”
He saw that the two percentages were virtually identical and concluded that “... it could be said that 100 percent of all legally registered voters voted.”
Then he asked us: “Believe that?” I decided to try to find an answer.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau there are “eligible voters” and there are “registered voters.” An eligible voter is someone who is age 18 or over and a native-born or naturalized U.S. citizen. A “registered voter” is an eligible voter who has registered to vote.
(North Dakota is the only state that does not require registration to cast a ballot.) In other words, all registered voters can cast ballots in elections in 49 states, while all eligible voters cannot.
Thus, the two groups of eligible voters that Mr. Self refers to are quite different. In other words, “registered voters” are a subset of “eligible voters,” and people who actually vote are a subset of “registered voters.” Each subset has fewer people than the previous ones.
This all seemed a bit confusing to me, so I plugged in a made-up number of 3 million “eligible voters” and took it from there:
“Eligible voters” = 3,000,000.
“Registered voters” = 2/3 of 3,000,000 or 2,000,000.
Registered voters who actually voted = 2/3 of 2,000,000 or 1,320,000.
Since 1,320,000 does not equal 2,000,000, my answer to Mr. Self’s question is no, I don’t believe it. I urge FLS readers to check out the U.S. Census Bureau or statistica.com for more information.
Sara Toye
Spotsylvania
