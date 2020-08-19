LETTER: Dominion workers not responsible for storm outages

Dominion workers not responsible for storm outages
In reference to the latest storm, Isaias, and the damage it did to power lines, I know that some will be complaining and blaming the men and women working all hours of the day and night to restore power that it was not fast enough.
Well, let me give you a clue. Dominion did not cause the outages and believe me, they don’t want the damage to their equipment any more than you do.
Dominion goes to great lengths to put people in the right spots ahead of the storm so that restoration can start as soon as it is safe. These people that you are complaining about left their families without power to get power to you. And yes, they have children too, so don’t be so hateful to them for doing their job.
I am retired from Dominion with over 42 years service, and every day was spent in the field in all kinds of weather, missing birthdays, holidays with my children and time with my wife. So before you start getting up on your high horse, go out in some of these storms and just stand there for 16 to 20 hours and then think about what these men go through to help you.
They’re human, and have to eat and sleep. Dominion is a leader in service restoration. If you aren’t happy, go somewhere else and see what you get!
Neal Pearce
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!