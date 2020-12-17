LETTER: Donate toys for through Spotsy social services

Donate Christmas toys to Spotsylvania social services
There are so many children who need our help, especially at this time of year. I just dropped off eight bags of toys to Spotsylvania Social Services. They have more children in need this year and would appreciate your help.
Donations are accepted up until Christmas Eve.
They are located at 9019 Old Battlefield Blvd., Spotsylvania, 22553. Phone 540/507-7898, and ask for Jackie.
Thank you for helping these children. Have a wonderful Christmas!
Patty O’Brien
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!