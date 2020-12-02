LETTER: Donating Toys for Tots lifts spirits

I was taking my usual morning walk to help my health and was carrying a small bag with a couple of toys to donate to Toys for Tots in the lodge where I live.
Volunteering myself to do this made me feel inspired during these COVID-19 times. I hope that the toys will help bring the children a nice holiday season, in spite of what we all are going through.
Happy holidays to one and all.
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford
