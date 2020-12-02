 Skip to main content
LETTER: Donating Toys for Tots lifts spirits
I was taking my usual morning walk to help my health and was carrying a small bag with a couple of toys to donate to Toys for Tots in the lodge where I live.

Volunteering myself to do this made me feel inspired during these COVID-19 times. I hope that the toys will help bring the children a nice holiday season, in spite of what we all are going through.

Happy holidays to one and all.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford

