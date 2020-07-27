Donnie should go donate some blood
In response to Donnie Johnston’s column about his blood type [“Trying to learn blood type is a negative experience,” July 23], maybe he should go to the Red Cross and donate some of his blood.
He will find out for free what blood type he has instead of making fun of the health care workers who are just doing their jobs.
Kathy Murafsky
Fredericksburg
