LETTER: Donnie is so wrong on Biden

Donnie Johnston is so wrong about Joe Biden
Donnie Johnston often goes off the rails discussing political matters, most recently in his attacks on Joe Biden.
He claims Biden has accomplished nothing in 40 years. This is untrue, but even if it were true, it would not be relevant.
Biden is a decent, normal, sensible human being, an experienced former officeholder with a wealth of knowledge gained during those 40 years. He is a kind, empathetic man who cares what happens to people.
Donald Trump is none of these. The 2020 election is not a choice between the lesser of two evils. Biden is not the most exciting, energetic or charismatic candidate, nor is he a particularly inspiring speaker. Occasionally, he stumbles on a word or needs to think before beginning a sentence. Biden is not confused, nor is there any evidence he is suffering from dementia.
Trump may not have dementia, but his increasingly bizarre, childish behavior has led many to wonder about the state of his mental health.
Donnie says we need a president who is in complete control of his faculties. We don’t have that now.
Donnie says we must have strong and sound leadership going forward. We don’t have that now.
Trump is a pathological liar. He is an ignorant, racist bully who loves dictators and shows no regard for democracy or the Constitution. He can’t stand criticism and has the impulse control of a small child.
His incompetence was on display before the COVID-19 pandemic, but his grotesque mishandling of that emergency has meant many dead Americans.
And we’re supposed to reject his qualified opponent because he messes up a word now and then?
Donnie has been listening to too many Trump supporters and seems to support Trump himself, as is his right. He needs to admit it and tell us why he favors the re-election of an unfit, immoral, erratic egomaniac over a decent, calm, experienced public servant.
If he can’t do that, perhaps he should stick to baseball and gardening.
Sarah Marcus
Spotsylvania
