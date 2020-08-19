LETTER: Donnie's attempt at humor was demeaning

Donnie’s attempt
at humor was
demeaning to many
These indeed are trying times, and we all need a little humor once in a while. But Donnie Johnston’s Aug. 13 column [“Who is that masked man? We need name tags to be sure”] was a poor and offensive attempt.
Maybe as a retired Presbyterian minister, I am by nature sensitive to language. In his article Mr. Johnston engaged in gender stereotyping, referring to a female teller, a male bank robber and then a female store clerk. Why did he have to assign them a gender?
And in an age when we are trying not to judge or typecast people by their appearance, why characterize a “bald” man, a woman “worth the risk” (really, he said that!), recognize a man by his gut, and typecast and demean elderly women (one is referred to as an “old lady”) for the way they may choose to wear lipstick?
And finally, when speaking about a woman, why recognize her by her “big butt”?
I might expect a poor attempt at humor like that in the 1950s but, Donnie, not in today’s world.
Rev. Ken Letterman
Spotsylvania
