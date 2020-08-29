LETTER: Donnie's column is only right about one thing

Donnie’s column is only right about
one thing
We feel compelled to respond to Donnie Johnston’s Aug. 22 column [“Are polls wrong about Trump this time too?”]. This year’s political conventions had to be virtual because President Trump has failed to lead our nation in an effective response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The video clips Johnston disliked at the Democratic National Convention included a well-received virtual roll call celebrating the amazing diversity of what was once called the American melting pot (before Trump referred to refugees as “animals” and took their children away).
The clips also included the voices of people across the country—poor, middle class and wealthy—many of whom Trump has ignored.
And Johnston might conflate Black Lives Matter with Antifa, but most Americans don’t; they see Trump’s Nixonian call for “law and order” as the desperate political ploy it is.
Yes, Senator Kamala Harris is a “good woman” indeed. The length and breadth of her biography would exceed the newspaper’s word limit, so suffice it to say that we’d prefer an experienced prosecutor, state attorney general and U.S. Senator to lead the country over a failed businessman who likes to “grab women by …” (well, you know).
And if Johnston wants to see the Democrats’ “road map for this country,” he should visit joebiden.com.
There is one thing Johnston did get right: “Many … have not been pleased with Donald Trump’s performance as president.” Hopefully, all of them will vote for Biden and Harris in November and the Trump nightmare will be over.
Ken and Marti Martin
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!