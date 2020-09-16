 Skip to main content
LETTER: Donnie's column on Biden missed the mark
Donnie’s column about Joe Biden missed the mark

Most of the time Mr. Donnie Johnston’s columns are spot-on. But he missed the nail in his somewhat dubious column regarding the current administration and Joe Biden.

But then again, some columns by Donnie make you want to get up out of your chair, walk around a bit and say, “Oh, my golly, Donnie has really gone off the rails on this one!” Sarah Marcus deserves kudos for her letter [“Donnie is so wrong about Joe Biden,” Aug. 30 ].

How refreshing it was to read such a succinct and exemplary characterization of this administration’s deeds.

Brenda Hamilton Hynson

King George

