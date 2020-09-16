LETTER: Donnie's column on Biden missed the mark

Most of the time Mr. Donnie Johnston’s columns are spot-on. But he missed the nail in his somewhat dubious column regarding the current administration and Joe Biden.

But then again, some columns by Donnie make you want to get up out of your chair, walk around a bit and say, “Oh, my golly, Donnie has really gone off the rails on this one!” Sarah Marcus deserves kudos for her letter [“Donnie is so wrong about Joe Biden,” Aug. 30 ].