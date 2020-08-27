LETTER: Donnie's derisive take on DNC convention

Donnie’s derisive take on DNC convention
Donnie Johnston is obviously a Trump sycophant with his derisive epistle on the Democratic National Convention [“Are polls wrong about Trump’s campaign again?” Aug. 22]. He also forsakes the recognition that what was appreciable about the Democratic convention was that it reflected the face of America.
The United States is no longer a nation of white purists who still believe that burning necromancers is still the law of the land. I cannot wait to read how he praises the white-only party of the mid-20th century as they celebrate the crowning of their would-be emperor.
Russell Carter
Spotsylvania
