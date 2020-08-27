 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Donnie's derisive take on DNC convention
0 comments

LETTER: Donnie's derisive take on DNC convention

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Donnie’s derisive take on DNC convention

Donnie Johnston is obviously a Trump sycophant with his derisive epistle on the Democratic National Convention [“Are polls wrong about Trump’s campaign again?” Aug. 22]. He also forsakes the recognition that what was appreciable about the Democratic convention was that it reflected the face of America.

The United States is no longer a nation of white purists who still believe that burning necromancers is still the law of the land. I cannot wait to read how he praises the white-only party of the mid-20th century as they celebrate the crowning of their would-be emperor.

Russell Carter

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert