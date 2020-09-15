LETTER: Don't depend on Donnie for weather predictions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t depend on Donnie for weather predictions

I’ve often been very close to commenting on a piece by your colorful (and beloved) columnist Donnie Johnston, but “Better buckle up for a bumpy winter” [Sept. 8], has finally moved me to comment.

While I suspect Mr. Johnston’s tongue is firmly in his cheek in promulgating his (brrr…) outlook for this winter, it’s his oh-so-serious and country-wise scientific tone and specific dates for storms that I fear could mislead people.

With his dire outlook for a cold winter, extra vegetables will be canned, extra firewood will be stacked and extra warm clothes will be purchased. And just maybe, but not likely, they’ll be needed.

I’ve had a career as a professional meteorologist, and I even had the privilege to serve as president of the American Meteorological Society a few years back.

Forecasting is hard and, technically, forecasts beyond about 10 days become almost so fuzzy that they usually aren’t published. Seasonal outlooks, on the other hand, are based on such factors as global sea water temperature anomalies and the like. They tend to be worded in very broad terms and are regionally specific.