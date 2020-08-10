LETTER: Don't insult people who think for themselves

Don’t insult people who think for themselves
Denis Nissim–Sabat’s tit-for-tat response to Mr. Adrian Lindsey’s July 12 op-ed [“Why I am both a Black man and a Trumpian”] was shocking. Not because of his debate about Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but because he said he couldn’t fathom how a Black man could be a Trumpian since 86 percent of Blacks disapprove of Trump’s performance.
Is he saying Lindsey can’t be a free thinker? Is this an attempt at political/racial bullying?
It reminds me of what Joe Biden said recently in a radio interview: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re voting for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”
Could it be that people are starting to realize that every election year these politicians demand their vote, yet fail to deliver on their promises?
Did you know that 100,000 Black women in the gubernatorial election in Florida voted for Ron DeSantis over the Black Democratic candidate, Andrew Gillum, even though Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama campaigned for Gillum, because school choice was important to them?
Black Americans will vote their interests and ignore race shaming. And a free-thinking Black man who is not a follower can be a Trumpian.
Lori Lewis
Spotsylvania