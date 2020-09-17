LETTER: Don't let fear-mongering kill redistricting amendment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A letter published in The Free Lance–Star casts aspersions on the Virginia Supreme Court based on a ruling from seven years ago in an attempt to discredit the sweeping reforms that the Virginia Redistricting Commission Amendment will bring to the redistricting process [“Virginia Supreme Court is not trustworthy,” Sept. 8].

But this amendment will finally make redistricting about people rather than politicians.

Amendment 1 would create a citizen-led, bipartisan commission to re-draw electoral districts with publicly available data, open meetings and historic civil rights protections for marginalized communities.

However, it is true that if the commission cannot reach an agreement, this responsibility will be given to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Here’s where the previous letter-writer had their facts wrong: