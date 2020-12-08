 Skip to main content
LETTER: Don't miss Christmas show at Riverside
LETTER: Don't miss Christmas show at Riverside

Don’t miss the terrific Christmas show at Riverside

I urge everyone to not miss the Christmas show at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts! The show is a delightful mix of Christmas music, Broadway tunes, fun, merriment and marvelous talent.

The performers and staff have taken extraordinary measures to keep everyone safe and COVID-free as they deliver their wonderful message of hope.

Let’s show our appreciation, with our attendance, to this crown jewel of entertainment right in our own backyard.

Mary Ella Fuquay

Stafford

