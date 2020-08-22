LETTER: Downtown protesters called police on me

Downtown protesters called police on me
The Defund the Police movement called the police on me. Here’s why:
I ran into an issue getting my Friday pizza dinner. That “Defund the Police” crowd blocked the sidewalk on my way to Benny’s. I kept saying “Excuse me” and “Please move,” but a Black person decided to make a statement and stood his ground.
I again said “Excuse me” to get past him. Then one of the crowd pushed him into me. I walked past him and into Benny’s.
When I walked to my car, the crowd was waiting for me, as well as a police officer. The officer had his body cam on as he approached me. As the crowd verbally harassed me, I gave the officer my statement. He said that the person who was pushed into me decided not to press charges. I informed him that I still may.
We all have rights. And our rights to not end where protesters feelings begin. And people and groups that violate other people’s rights are subject to the law.
Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequence.
Good people of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and all of Virginia, remember that.
James Chew
Fredericksburg
