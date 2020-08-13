LETTER: Enough! Protesters had their 15 minutes

Enough! Protesters had their 15 minutes
The first thing that grabbed my attention today was the article on the protesters once again splayed out on our streets. [“Protesters answer police in the street,” Aug. 11].
Really? You continue to give them just what they want: momentary fame (and the attention I gave them unwillingly). Your continued featuring of these protesters doesn’t help the police and only fans the fire of discontent.
If you really want to help our town get back to the dignity it’s always demonstrated and deserves now more than ever, you will not photograph or write about them again. We’ve got enough to worry about nowadays.
Please, no more sensationalism. Leave that to other cities.
Sydney Chichester
Spotsylvania
