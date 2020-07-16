Failed states

are those run

by Democrats

This is in response to Richard Coleman’s June 30 letter [“The U.S. is another failed authoritarian state”].

Failed state? Really? Only Democrat-run states and cities are failures .

America has outlasted many other authoritarian states over the last 244 years: the Turks’ Ottoman Empire, the Nazis in Germany, Communist Russia,, Imperial Japan. And those are just the ones I can think of right now.

I’m pretty sure America will outlast many others. That is, if we can manage to keep the Marxists in line.

In every state and city that the Democratic Left has run, they have run it right into the ground with an authoritarian hand. So in reality, if we just stop them from running the rest of the country, we should be here for a long time.

Stop voting for the slave-owning Communist Democrats, and we will get that change that y’all have been looking for.

William Taylor

King George

