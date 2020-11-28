LETTER: FB sharing connection is a way to help your neighbors

Facebook sharing

is amazing way to help your neighbors

What is the one thing you need that you cannot afford right now? Or maybe you have something and you don’t need it anymore.

Times have been hard this year. Let’s see if we can help someone out, even if it’s just a little. If you have something to give away, post an offering on Facebook: Spotsylvania Talks: Dale Swanson’s post. Clean out things before Christmas.

And if you need something, post your need. People have asked for baby clothes, winter coats, pots and pans and Christmas decorations. I saw this on another community page and some of the kindness that was shown was amazing.

Remember, no selling! If you’re offering something to someone, it means you’re giving it to them for !

So far, over 200 people have been on this sharing connection and already several people have been helped. I have been truly amazed at the response.

Alfred M. King

Spotsylvania