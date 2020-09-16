LETTER: Food pantry needs more volunteers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Food pantry needs more volunteers

As a volunteer at the Fredericksburg Methodist Food Pantry, I can attest that more people are hungry than ever before.

Last spring, the food pantry at my church, The Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church, closed because of COVID-19. The pantry at St. George’s Episcopal Church (The Table) also closed due to the pandemic. Volunteers from those pantries were encouraged to come help at the Methodist Church’s pantry and several did.

But more volunteers are needed in order for the outdoor pantry to be open from 1-3 p.m., Monday–Thursday and Saturday. Most volunteers serve one or two afternoons a month.

Volunteers include men and women from their teens to seniors. These volunteers serve people of all ages, from all walks of life who, through no fault of their own, are now out of work and hungry.

It’s an honor to help and I encourage readers to consider volunteering at this or any food pantry. Anyone interested should visit tinyurl.com/PantryHelp for more information.

Jan Erkert

Fredericksburg