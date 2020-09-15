 Skip to main content
LETTER: Get a flu shot to stay healthy
Get a flu shot to stay healthy

Having gone to Giant grocery just up the street at Celebrate Virginia, I stopped by the pharmacy to get a flu vaccine.

I am hoping that the flu vaccine will help my immune system (along with the COVID vaccine, whenever that is out). Having a form of blood cancer, I sure do want to avoid infections.

I hope that I come out of this pandemic stronger, smarter and braver than ever. In one way, it has shown me to be strong like my grandmother, who survived the Spanish flu and came to America for a better life.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford

