LETTER: GoFundMe culture highlights need for single-payer

Your front page article in Sunday’s Health Section about a “GoFundMe” effort to raise money for a young woman who needed help paying her medical bills served to underline the massive failure of our current broken health insurance system to do the two things any decent health insurance system should do—cover everyone, and do it affordably.

That the wealthiest nation in the world not only spends much more per person than any of the world’s other advanced nations, but gets worse medical outcomes, is a sad reflection on our nation and its political will.

Our current political leadership seems more interested in protecting the financial health of our health insurance system than in the health of its citizens.

We are the only advanced nation without universal coverage. Our health care is tied to our employment—just ask the 12 million people who have lost both job and coverage during a global pandemic, joining another 28 million the nation has already failed to cover.

In addition, tens of millions of Americans have insurance, but cannot afford to use it—so what good is it?