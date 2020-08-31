LETTER: Good luck with your mail-in vote

Good luck with your mail-in vote
To the people who think that voting by mail is a good idea, I get a daily picture of the mail that is supposed to be delivered to me with a list of any packages that might be coming.
On Aug. 14, I got a notice that I was getting a refund check from the IRS. It hasn’t made it yet.
On Aug. 20, 21 and 22, I got a notification that the USPS was delivering stamps that I ordered. I haven’t gotten them either. These are items that are in my local Post Office, 22405, not items coming from China, and I can’t get them.
Good luck with your vote.
Clark Henshaw
Stafford
