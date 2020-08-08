Letter: Great American Outdoors Act is a victory for all Virginians

Outdoors Act is a victory for all Virginians
Congress just came together in a bipartisan way to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, the biggest conservation package in decades and a huge victory for the future of open space protections.
I sincerely appreciate U.S. Representative Wittman’s support of this effort as well as the leadership of U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
With passage of this landmark legislation, we will be able to continue protecting new places, connecting people with the outdoors and preserving a parks system we can be proud of. Virginia has the third highest parks maintenance backlog in the country, shortcomings made all too obvious during the current pandemic when our parks were seeing record numbers of visitors. By addressing this backlog, we will be able to fund needed repairs and improvements at popular sites like the Shenandoah National Park and Blue Ridge Parkway, creating jobs and investment in local economies.
With the act also providing full and permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million a year, Virginia will have the resources to provide the public with better access to the outdoors—everything from playgrounds and ball fields to hiking trails and nature preserves. This funding gives leaders a chance to invest in green spaces and recreational opportunities in the communities that need them the most. I hope that state and local leaders will take full advantage of this opportunity, as not all communities have the same access to outdoor spaces.
Virginia is fortunate to have an unparalleled landscape—from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay. The Great American Outdoors Act gives us a tool to keep it this way and connect more people with nature across this great state.
Lia Kelly
Stafford