LETTER: Here's one idea for low-cost housing

Here’s one idea for low-cost housing

I recently read some articles on providing free or low-cost housing for needy families.

While driving to Richmond, I noticed there was a huge lot of empty RVs on the right hand side of the road; and while driving back, I saw another huge lot of empty RVs. There must be between 300 and 500 empty living spaces there.

I don’t know how this supply could be made available to those in need, but perhaps there is someone out there who could come up with a way to do this.

If possible, it would be quite a boon to those needing housing and help two local businesses at the same time.

Christopher Avery

Fredericksburg