Honor John Lewis, vote against Trump in fall election
From the very beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency, I have been appalled by his rhetoric that intentionally divides America by race. He has tarred immigrants as criminals, drug dealers and rapists, and implied that American Muslims are terrorists.
In a recent tweet, a video of one of his supporters shouted “white power” at anti-Trump demonstrators. On July 4, at Mount Rushmore, in the middle of an America suffering from COVID-19 and pressing for racial justice, he accused his opponents of trying to “erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”
Sadly, Trump’s derogatory racial views are shared by many of his supporters. In my view, the uptick in Trump’s racial rhetoric is his attempt to reclaim his base for the 2020 election.
Allow me to juxtapose Donald Trump’s race-baiting approach to that of John Lewis, a civil rights icon, who died last month. He was jailed over 40 times during the civil rights era, but his moral compass was always pointed toward creating a better society. He believed in actively getting in the way of exclusion and bigotry, challenging each of us to “be a headlight, not a taillight.”
For Lewis, voting rights were sacred and the most powerful manifestation of democracy. In November, we can choose a president who intentionally stokes the ugliness of division or we can honor John Lewis by electing a candidate that, in the words of Joe Biden, “reflects our best selves back to the world.”
Jan Waltonen
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.