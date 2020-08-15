LETTER: How do downtown merchants feel about protests?

How do downtown merchants feel about protests?
The Aug. 11 front page of the FLS featured a large photo and story [“Protesters answer police in the street”], the latest in a number of articles about the “protesters.” Unless I have missed some, I wonder if the FLS might consider doing some articles about the other side of the coin.
How many businesses in Fredericksburg have been negatively affected by these “peaceful protests”? Have businesses lost daytime customers? Have restaurants lost dinner customers or revenue? I think these people should have their voices heard also.
As long as the city allows streets to be blocked, a lot of people we know—including us—will not set foot in the downtown area.
Jack Ruther
Locust Grove
