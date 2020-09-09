LETTER: How much do you trust the candidates?

How much do you trust candidates
for president?
With the political climate in the county so “stormy” this year and the personalities of the candidates so different, I asked myself the following questions:
If they were pilots, which candidate and his running mate would I trust to fly my friends, family and me across the ocean?
If they were surgeons, which candidate and his running mate would I choose to perform life-saving surgery on my family, friends or me?
Hypothetical for sure, but something I am thinking about as I try to find “shelter” from all of this political craziness.
Mary McCormick
Spotsylvania
