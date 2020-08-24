 Skip to main content
LETTER: Hypocrisy fuels spread of COVID-19
I am trying to understand why D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is allowing the Commitment March on Aug. 28 that will have 100,000 people.

Sports [in front of fans] are canceled, schools are doing distance learning, state and county fairs are canceled, as are conventions and expos all because of concern of the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor’s rationale is that everyone must wear a mask and sanitizer stations will be available.

If this is so, why not have in-person schools, conventions, expos and sports with everyone required to wear a mask and sanitize frequently?

This hypocrisy is why people are not taking this virus seriously, and we will continue to see the number of cases climb.

Alice Austiff

King George

