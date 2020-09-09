LETTER: I lost my daughter to flu complications

I lost my daughter to flu complications
I read the article about asking the courts to halt evictions temporarily [“As special session drags on, Northam asks high court to extend evictions moratorium,” Sept. 4].
I think the governor is doing a good deed for struggling families. I wish I could help those in need, but being retired and raising a young child by myself, I am just getting by.
I keep hoping that this country will get control of this virus and life will be normal again, but I don’t see that anytime soon.
I lost my child to complications from the flu and I pray that no other parent goes through this kind of heartache. The ventilator, ECMO and dialysis machines are very hard on the body, lungs and kidneys.
I am also grateful that schools have not opened in-person schooling, although my little guy misses his buddies. I could not bear losing him as well as my daughter.
Anne McCord
Spotsylvania
