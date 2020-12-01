LETTER: I won't shop if employees are not wearing masks

Despite the soaring numbers of COVID-19 infections, I’ve noticed that some retail workers continue to refuse to wear a face mask to protect customers and themselves from possible infection.
To the owners of any local businesses, I have a simple message: if your employees are not wearing a mask and wearing it properly, as required by Virginia law, you will not get my business.
I’ve already walked out of two stores empty-handed, today.
Patrick Narkinsky
Spotsylvania
