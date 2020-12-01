 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: I won't shop if employees are not wearing masks
0 comments

LETTER: I won't shop if employees are not wearing masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite the soaring numbers of COVID-19 infections, I’ve noticed that some retail workers continue to refuse to wear a face mask to protect customers and themselves from possible infection.

To the owners of any local businesses, I have a simple message: if your employees are not wearing a mask and wearing it properly, as required by Virginia law, you will not get my business.

I’ve already walked out of two stores empty-handed, today.

Patrick Narkinsky

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert