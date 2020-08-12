You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: ID is still needed to vote
LETTER: ID is still needed to vote

Identification is still needed to vote

I hope this corrects Ms. Connie McLean’s misunderstanding about voter identification that appeared in her Aug. 6 letter to the editor [“Documentation required for REAL ID, but not to vote?”].

Identification is still required to register to vote and to cast a ballot. Although HB 19 and SB 65 repealed the need for photo ID, it listed additional forms of valid identification, as did HB 213. Photo ID is still acceptable; it’s just among a list of others now.

Should anyone have questions about voting requirements, please call your local Registrar’s Office to get current, specific details from a primary source.

Marie Gozzi

Chair,

Stafford County Electoral Board

